71 Militants Killed In Afghan Forces Fresh Operations

Up to 71 armed militants have been killed during series of operations across the conflict-hit Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, said a statement of Interior Ministry released here on Monday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "Afghan National Defence and Security Forces launched 12 Counter-Terrorism operations to clear some areas from terrorists and enemies and as a result 71 rebels have been killed over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

