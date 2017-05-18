18 Soldiers Among 25 People Killed In Attack On Afghanistan's Army Base
Up to 25 people including 18 soldiers and seven Taliban fighters were confirmed dead as the anti-government militant group attacked an army in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Friday, a local official said on the condition of anonymity, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "A Taliban terrorist group launched a coordinated attack on the army base in Zangitan area of Shah Walikot district in the wee hours of Friday during which 18 soldiers and seven Taliban rebels were killed," the official told Xinhua but refused to be named.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC