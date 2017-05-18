18 Soldiers Among 25 People Killed In...

18 Soldiers Among 25 People Killed In Attack On Afghanistan's Army Base

Up to 25 people including 18 soldiers and seven Taliban fighters were confirmed dead as the anti-government militant group attacked an army in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Friday, a local official said on the condition of anonymity, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "A Taliban terrorist group launched a coordinated attack on the army base in Zangitan area of Shah Walikot district in the wee hours of Friday during which 18 soldiers and seven Taliban rebels were killed," the official told Xinhua but refused to be named.

Chicago, IL

