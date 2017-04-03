Why Are We In Afghanistan?
This slim, 159 page soft cover book - for anyone who never goes near online news sources - has swiftly metastasised into a much larger and harder online tome replete with finger-pointing, counter-story, accusation and allegation, even calls for a commission of Inquiry. As I pen this review, it has taken on a life larger than its own Hager and Stephenson are colleagues in a very rare Aotearoa corps; namely that of investigative, penetrating - some would say mud-slinging - journalists, who are never afraid to cast guilt when they think it is merited, which is certainly a key impetus here.
