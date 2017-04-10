What you need to know about the a mot...

What you need to know about the a mother of all bombsa

16 hrs ago

The U.S. military has dropped an approximately 22,000-pound bomb nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" on ISIS forces in Afghanistan - the first time it has been used in combat. The bomb is touted as one of the largest non-nuclear weapons in the U.S. military's arsenal.

Chicago, IL

