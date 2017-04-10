War-Torn Afghanistan Sits Stubbornly Atop Vast Reserves Of Battery-Grade Lithium

The world's potential reliance on lithium - the silvery white metal used to make batteries powering electric vehicles, laptops and cell phones - has turned investor attention to unstable Afghanistan, which is sitting on vast deposits. "We have more than enough lithium in the world to cover global demand, even as it grows at a clip, and from much safer sources," the investor newsletter Energy & Capital said over the weekend, calling Afghanistan "The Saudi Arabia of lithium."

