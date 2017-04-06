Use Latest Tragedy in Syria to End th...

Use Latest Tragedy in Syria to End the War, Not Escalate It

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Syrian refugees in Greece. Instead of more bombing and an escalation of a war that has killed 400,000 people and created millions of displaced Syrians, 'the Trump administration should pressure the Russian government to support a UN investigation into the chemical attack and take bold steps to seek a resolution of this dreadful conflict.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC