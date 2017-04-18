US national security adviser discusses Afghanistan in India
President Donald Trump's national security adviser discussed the situation in Afghanistan with India's prime minister on Tuesday, nearly a week after the U.S. military dropped a massive non-nuclear bomb in the country that it said killed 95 militants. H.R. McMaster's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first visit by a Trump administration official to India, a key ally in Asia.
