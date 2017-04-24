US Marines return to volatile Afghan province
The US Marines are back in Afghanistan's turbulent Helmand province for the first time since the NATO-led international coalition ended its combat operations three years ago. At least 300 Marines have been deployed to the southwestern province, the site of many battles during the Afghan war.
