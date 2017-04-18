US Defense Sec'y Mattis in Afghanistan to discuss war needs
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, greets U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC