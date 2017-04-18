US Defense Sec'y Mattis in Afghanista...

US Defense Sec'y Mattis in Afghanistan to discuss war needs

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, greets U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith at his residence, the Sea Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC