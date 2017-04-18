US Defense Secretary Mattis visits Af...

US Defense Secretary Mattis visits Afghanistan

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has arrived in Afghanistan, where he is meeting government officials including President Ashraf Ghani. Mattis started his visit at the headquarters of Operation Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission to train and advise Afghan security forces.

