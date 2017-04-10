U.S. uses 'mother of all bombs' for f...

U.S. uses 'mother of all bombs' for first time in Afghanistan

The United States dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the military said. It was the first time the United States has used this size of bomb in a conflict.

