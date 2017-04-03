U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan du...

U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan during operations against Islamic State: U.S. military

Read more: Reuters

A U.S. soldier was killed while conducting operations against Islamic State in Afghanistan late on Saturday, a U.S. military spokesman said in a message posted on Twitter. "The soldier was mortally wounded late Saturday during an operation in Nangarhar Province" in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. Navy Captain Bill Salvin said in a message on the official Twitter account of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Chicago, IL

