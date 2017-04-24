U.S. Charges Russia Is Supplying Afghan Taliban 'Groundless,' Lavrov Says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on April 25 that a U.S. allegation Moscow is supplying arms to the Taliban in Afghanistan was unsubstantiated. On April 24, a senior U.S. military official in Kabul, briefing journalists on condition of anonymity, said Russia was giving machine guns and other medium-weight weapons to the Taliban for use in the southern provinces of Helmand, Kandahar, and Uruzgan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.