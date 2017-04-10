Turquoise Mountain artists reviving t...

Turquoise Mountain artists reviving traditional arts in Afghanistan

Al Bawaba

When she was 9 years old , Sughra Hussainy found solace in art when her father had been killed in the crossfire of a shootout in Kabul. Today, Hussainy is one of Afghanistan's most promising young artists, showcasing her calligraphy and intricate miniature paintings in cities all over the world.

Chicago, IL

