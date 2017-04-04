Trump's border wall just got real: Th...

Trump's border wall just got real: The builders have submitted their plans

7 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Imagine a border wall made of solar panels or a booby trap of nuclear waste where the United States meets Mexico. Those were some of the proposals submitted by up to 450 companies that made the deadline Tuesday for bids to build the 2,000-mile wall along the Mexican border, a cornerstone of President Donald Trump's campaign.

