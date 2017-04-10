The Green Beret Who Wouldn't Go Home

The Green Beret Who Wouldn't Go Home

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

John Allen, who took part in the initial U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, is still there as a contractor, living a life of permanent war and embroiled in controversy over a militia atrocity KABUL-John Allen's war officially ended in 2002, only months after it began, when an enemy grenade blast sent the young Green Beret hurtling through a windshield. Fifteen years later, he's still in Afghanistan, holed up in a friend's attic with a whiskey bottle and a piano for company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 55 min WHAT 36,849
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,656 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC