Taliban Suicide Bomber Kills Afghan Commander, 2 Soldiers

A Taliban suicide car bomber killed an Afghan regional base commander and two soldiers Saturday in the southeastern province of Khost, officials and insurgents said. A government spokesman, Mubarez Zadran, told VOA the Afghan forces were targeted in Mando district.

