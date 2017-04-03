Taliban Sets Out Spring Offensive Battle Strategy In Afghanistan
Taliban forces in Afghanistan plan to extend their control of provinces in which they already have a heavy presence in the upcoming spring offensive, a spokesman told dpa news agency in an interview. Zabihullah Mujahid on April 3 said the militants will press their advantage during the campaign in the provinces of Helmand and Oruzgan in the south, Farah and Faryab in the west, and Sar-e Pul and Kunduz in the north.
