Taliban attack kills 6 in Pakistan, including census workers

Pakistani investigators examine damage vehicles at the site of suicide bombing in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. A suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying census workers in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing six people, two data collectors and four soldiers who were escorting them, a government spokesman and police said.

