Suspected suicide bomber kills at least one near Afghan Defence Ministry - officials

An apparent suicide bomb attack near the Afghan Defence Ministry killed at least one person on Wednesday and damaged several cars, officials said. A police officer at the scene told Reuters the attack appeared to have been carried out by a suicide bomber on foot.

