Suicide attack kills attacker, wounds 2 soldiers in southern Afghanistan
Two Afghan soldiers sustained injuries after the attacker blew himself up next to a security checkpoint in southern Afghanistan Wednesday night, district police chief Mohammad Ismael Hotak said Thursday. The suicide bomber who was approaching the security checkpoint in Gereshk district of the southern Helmand province Wednesday night but security man on duty ordered him to stop.
