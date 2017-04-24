Special IG Calls for Trump-Era Recalibration in Afghanistan

Faced with a deteriorating military and economic situation, U.S. agencies working to rebuild war-torn Afghanistan should use the advent of a new presidential administration to re-rank programs to focus on those that are most effective, a watchdog advised. In a grim quarterly report to Congress, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko said, "One smart first step would be to do what SIGAR recommended years ago, which is for each of the three major agencies in the reconstruction effort - [the State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development and the Defense Department] - to 'rack and stack' their top and worst performing projects so they know where to invest further and where to cut their losses."

