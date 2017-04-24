Saudi Arabia arrests 46 militant susp...

Saudi Arabia arrests 46 militant suspects involved in Medina attack

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had arrested 46 members of a militant cell responsible for a deadly suicide bombing attack on the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medina last summer widely blamed on Islamic State. The suspects, which included foreign and Saudi citizens, were detained in the Western port city of Jeddah, state news agency SPA quoted the interior ministry as saying.

