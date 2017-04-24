Sajjan retracts claim he was - architect' of Canada's biggest combat operation in Afghanistan
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has apologized to Canadian, American and Afghan troops that he served with in Afghanistan for claiming that he was the "architect" of Canada's most famous and bloodiest combat operation of that war. The minister made the claim in a speech last week in India.
