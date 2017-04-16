Russian Federation offers to host Taliban-Afghanistan talks
The refusal to participate in the conference on Afghan issues was explained by the absence of preliminary consultations with Russian authorities concerning the event, in connection with which the US was not informed about the objectives of the event. Both supported the USA -backed ouster of the Taliban in 2001, and Iran was the chief benefactor of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance.
