Russia hosts regional consultations on Afghanistan

The Russian Foreign Ministry says the meeting involved senior diplomats from Afghanistan, China India, Iran, Pakistan and ex-Soviet Central Asian nations. It said in a statement that participants in Friday's talks supported the Afghan government's peace efforts and urged the Taliban to stop fighting and engage in a direct dialogue with the government.

Chicago, IL

