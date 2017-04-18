Rare Initiative Underway to Promote T...

Rare Initiative Underway to Promote Tension-Free Pakistan-Afghanistan Ties

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Members of parliament from Pakistan and Afghanistan are scheduled to hold a rare official dialogue next week in Kabul to find ways to promote tension-free ties between their two countries. Officials on both sides Thursday told VOA that Pakistani lawmakers will be traveling to the Afghan capital on April 29 for the "open ended substantial discussion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 27 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,889
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC