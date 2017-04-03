Rachel Smalley: Why can we have an inquiry about a dead dog, but not a dead child?

Why are we horrified by shooting dead a dog, but not the killing of an Afghani toddler? Photos / Supplied, Jason Oxenham The Chief of the Defence Force and the Prime Minister have looked at video footage taken from aircraft that were involved in the 2010 raid in Baghlan, and have said there's no case to answer. Bill English says he didn't see all of the footage, but of what he saw he's confident in what he saw that troops involved in the raids met the "benchmark" of acting within the rules of engagement.

