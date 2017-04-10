Q&A: Mormon grandmother, refugee camp...

Q&A: Mormon grandmother, refugee camp manager never stops caring for others

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Deseret News

Lisa Campbell, a refugee camp organizer in Greece, speaks at the Utah Islamic Center in Sandy on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Most Oinofyta residents - 94 percent - are from Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC