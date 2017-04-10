Pentagon: US drops largest non-nuclear bomb on IS target in Afghanistan
US forces in Afghanistan have struck an Islamic State tunnel complex with the "Mother Of All Bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military, Pentagon officials said. When it was developed in the early 2000s, the Pentagon did a formal review of legal justification for its combat use.
