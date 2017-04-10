Pentagon: US drops largest non-nuclea...

Pentagon: US drops largest non-nuclear bomb on IS target in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

US forces in Afghanistan have struck an Islamic State tunnel complex with the "Mother Of All Bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military, Pentagon officials said. When it was developed in the early 2000s, the Pentagon did a formal review of legal justification for its combat use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Wed A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC