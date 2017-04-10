Pakistan's envoy to US presents formula for Afghanistan peace1 hour ago

Pakistan's envoy to US presents formu...

Washington, April 3 Pakistan's ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhary has offered a formula for restoring peace in Afghanistan, the media reported on Monday. Chaudhary, in a public engagement here, referred to Pakistan's role in expediting the reconciliation process between the Afghan government and the Taliban, depicting a negotiated settlement as the only viable option, Dawn online reported.

