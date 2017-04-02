Pakistan sets up helpline for women i...

Pakistan sets up helpline for women in need

Fox News

When Durdana married for a second time and to a man of her own choosing, her parents threatened to kill her if she tried to see her new husband. They imprisoned her in their home, but she still had her mobile phone and had learned that a helpline for women had been set up.

