Pakistan bore brunt of Soviet-Afghan ...

Pakistan bore brunt of Soviet-Afghan war despite staying away: NSA2 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, April 18 Pakistan National Security Adviser Naseer Khan Janjua on Tuesday said the country "didnt take part in the Soviet-Afghan War, nor was it behind the 9/11 attacks, yet it still bore the brunt of the damage they did". "At that time, the fear was that if Russia entered Afghanistan, Pakistan would be its next target.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,877
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Mon copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC