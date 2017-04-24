Notorious Afghan warlord calls for peace in first public speech

MEHTAR LAM, Afghanistan: In his first public speech since signing a peace deal with the Afghan government, one of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords on Saturday called for the Taliban to stop fighting and begin negotiations." I invite you to join the peace caravan and stop the pointless, meaningless and unholy war," Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said to a gathering of his followers and Afghan politicians in Laghman province, east of the capital, Kabul."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.