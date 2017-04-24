Notorious Afghan warlord calls for pe...

Notorious Afghan warlord calls for peace in first public speech

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

MEHTAR LAM, Afghanistan: In his first public speech since signing a peace deal with the Afghan government, one of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords on Saturday called for the Taliban to stop fighting and begin negotiations." I invite you to join the peace caravan and stop the pointless, meaningless and unholy war," Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said to a gathering of his followers and Afghan politicians in Laghman province, east of the capital, Kabul."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,668,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC