'Not enough coffins' after deadly Taliban attack on Afghanistan army...

Just over a week after the U.S military galvanized headlines by dropping its largest non-nuclear bomb to destroy tunnels created by ISIS's branch in Afghanistan, the country experienced the deadliest attack on its military since the sixteen-year conflict began. An estimated ten Taliban insurgents on Friday made their way through multiple checkpoints dressed in military attire, flashing what appeared to be authentic identification cards, to launch an attack at the mosque at the 209 Shaheen Army Corps' base following morning prayers.

