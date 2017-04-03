Nine policemen killed in Afghanistan bombing6 min ago
Kabul, April 9 : Nine policemen were killed and five injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan's Balkh province, officials said on Sunday. The blast took place near Alborz mountain in Chamtal district on Saturday when the police entered an area they had retaken from the Taliban, TOLO News quoted an official as saying.
