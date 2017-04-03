Nine policemen killed in Afghanistan ...

Nine policemen killed in Afghanistan bombing6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kabul, April 9 : Nine policemen were killed and five injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan's Balkh province, officials said on Sunday. The blast took place near Alborz mountain in Chamtal district on Saturday when the police entered an area they had retaken from the Taliban, TOLO News quoted an official as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC