NATO could boost Afghanistan mission: Stoltenberg

Since NATO's combat mission formally ended in 2014, Taliban attacks have intensified and Afghan military and civilian casualties have risen NATO is considering boosting its troop strength again in Afghanistan, where it is helping the military in the fight against Islamist insurgents, chief Jens Stoltenberg told a German newspaper Sunday. Given the "challenging" security situation, the 28-nation alliance was weighing an increase of the personnel of its "Resolute Support" train, assist and advise mission from about 13,000 now, he told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Chicago, IL

