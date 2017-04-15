'Mother Of All Bombs' killed 36 ISIS ...

'Mother Of All Bombs' killed 36 ISIS fighters: Afghanistan

The U.S. military dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on a cave and tunnel complex that it said was used by Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan. Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said the number of Islamic State dead rose from the 36 reported a day earlier.

Chicago, IL

