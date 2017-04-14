'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan ...

'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan killed 90 Islamic State fighters, say local officials

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) 22 hr Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC