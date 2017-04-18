'More than 50' Afghan troops killed in attack: US military5 min ago
"More than 50 Afghan soldiers have been killed" in a Taliban attack today on their base near the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a US military spokesman told AFP. The attack lasted several hours but was over by early evening, according to the spokesman, who wished to remain anonymous.
