More Than 100 Dead In Taliban Attack ...

More Than 100 Dead In Taliban Attack On Afghan Army Base

17 hrs ago

Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gate of a military compound after a deadly attack by Taliban gunmen at an Afghan Army base, Friday. Taliban gunmen and suicide bombers killed more than 100 Afghan Army soldiers Friday at a base in northern Afghanistan, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

Chicago, IL

