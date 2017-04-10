Military operations kill 9 in Afghanistan14 min ago

Kabul, April 3 Military operations have killed nine civilians in the southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, a local security official said. "During operations which launched at 2.00 a.m. local time today in Malgir area of Gereshk district, nine civilians including three women, four children and two men were killed," Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying on condition of anonymity.

