Merkel defends Germany's deportations...

Merkel defends Germany's deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday defended Germany's stepped up deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers, saying other European countries were doing the same in response to a large influx of migrants since summer 2015. Over a million migrants have flocked to Germany in the last two years.

Chicago, IL

