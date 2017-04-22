Matt Johnson: Choosing perpetual war in Afghanistan

Last year, the UN recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan since 2009 - a figure that has been surging upward for years. After President Trump cited the deaths of "beautiful babies" and "innocent children" as reasons for retaliating against Bashar al-Assad's chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib, it's particularly noteworthy that the UN's 2016 Afghanistan casualty count includes 3,512 children - 923 dead and 2,589 injured.

