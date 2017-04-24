Marine Alexander Blackman to leave prison on Friday, campaigners say
Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who shot dead an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, will be released from prison on Friday, campaigners said. The commando, who has spent more than three years in prison for killing the insurgent in 2011, will leave Erlestoke Prison, near Devizes, Wiltshire.
