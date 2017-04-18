Longtime St. Louis Resident Mahir Moh...

Longtime St. Louis Resident Mahir Mohammad Has Been Deported to Afghanistan, Family Says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: River Front Times

After more two decades in the United States, Mahir Mohammad is returning to Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 50 min Into The Night 36,874
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Mon copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar '17 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC