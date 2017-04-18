Iran calls for intelligence co-op wit...

Iran calls for intelligence co-op with Afghanistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has called for expansion of intelligence cooperation with neighboring Afghanistan aimed at strengthening fight against terrorism. In a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar last night, Shamkhani said that accelerating intelligence and security cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan will contribute to protecting stability and security in both countries, IRNA news agency reported.

