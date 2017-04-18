Iran calls for intelligence co-op with Afghanistan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has called for expansion of intelligence cooperation with neighboring Afghanistan aimed at strengthening fight against terrorism. In a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar last night, Shamkhani said that accelerating intelligence and security cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan will contribute to protecting stability and security in both countries, IRNA news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar '17
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC