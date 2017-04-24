India, Afghanistan gave help to Pakistani Taliban, says group's ex-spokesman
Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies gave funds and other assistance to Pakistani Taliban militants to fight Islamabad, the group's former spokesman, who surrendered last week, said in a video released by Pakistan's military on Wednesday. Afghanistan strongly refuted the claim, while India's Ministry of External Affairs said it was not yet able to comment on the video.
