India, Afghanistan gave help to Pakistani Taliban, says group's ex-spokesman

20 hrs ago

Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies gave funds and other assistance to Pakistani Taliban militants to fight Islamabad, the group's former spokesman, who surrendered last week, said in a video released by Pakistan's military on Wednesday. Afghanistan strongly refuted the claim, while India's Ministry of External Affairs said it was not yet able to comment on the video.

Chicago, IL

