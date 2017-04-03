In Afghanistan, Russia is working wit...

In Afghanistan, Russia is working with its Cold War foe the Taliban,...

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of Afghanistan's ambassador to Moscow, Abdul Qayum Kuchi, left, at a ceremony in March. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the credentials of Afghanistan's ambassador to Moscow, Abdul Qayum Kuchi, left, at a ceremony in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 4 Into The Night 36,858
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar '17 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC