How the US came to drop 'the mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

LONDON: Fourteen years ago, in response to Saddam Hussein threatening the "mother of all wars" in the face of a US-led attack, the Bush administration broadcast a video of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb to warn of what Saddam's forces faced if they dared to fight. Donald Rumsfeld, one of the chief architects of the disastrous Iraq policy, declared that "the goal is to have the capabilities of the coalition so clear and so obvious that there is an enormous disincentive for the Iraqi military to fight against the coalition".

